Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E, Bank of America Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp II

Investment company Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E, Bank of America Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp II, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVE, NTLA, IEMG, MUB, IBM, JBLU, COST, WKHS, TWOU,

IVE, NTLA, IEMG, MUB, IBM, JBLU, COST, WKHS, TWOU, Added Positions: TLT, ARKG, IVV, AMZN, ARKK, IJR, IEFA, SPY, NKE, MSFT, UNP, HD,

TLT, ARKG, IVV, AMZN, ARKK, IJR, IEFA, SPY, NKE, MSFT, UNP, HD, Reduced Positions: EFAV, FNDE, RSP, QQQ, SPLV, SCHZ, IVAL, SPTL, SCHD, V, AAPL, CRM, SCHO, JNJ, CWI, SCHE, SCHB, SCHF, BRK.B, AMT, AGG, FVD, ABBV, IXUS, SCHX,

EFAV, FNDE, RSP, QQQ, SPLV, SCHZ, IVAL, SPTL, SCHD, V, AAPL, CRM, SCHO, JNJ, CWI, SCHE, SCHB, SCHF, BRK.B, AMT, AGG, FVD, ABBV, IXUS, SCHX, Sold Out: FNDA, BAC, FSKR, XSLV, ADP, VZ, MMM, SUSA,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,345 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 55,047 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 38,036 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 633.72% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 317,643 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 75,236 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $133.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.83 and $63.53, with an estimated average price of $36.57. The stock is now traded at around $70.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $122.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 633.72%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $149.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 38,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 262.34%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $110.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 20,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 82.09%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $391.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3286.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E. The sale prices were between $33.67 and $43.02, with an estimated average price of $38.75.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $14.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $33.59 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39.