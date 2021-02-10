St. James Investment Company, LLC Buys Kirkland Lake Gold, Cisco Systems Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company St. James Investment Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kirkland Lake Gold, Cisco Systems Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Pan American Silver Corp, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St. James Investment Company, LLC. As of 2020Q4, St. James Investment Company, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $766 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KL, IEI, VTRS, STZ,

KL, IEI, VTRS, STZ, Added Positions: CSCO, JLL, PAAS, D, EQC, ENB, CMCSA, INGR, PFE, IEF, SHY,

CSCO, JLL, PAAS, D, EQC, ENB, CMCSA, INGR, PFE, IEF, SHY, Reduced Positions: BIL, BRK.B, L, DD, AEM, GOLD, CTVA, CERN, TRV, MDT, UL, Y, SBUX, DEO, TJX, GWRE, UNH, EXPD, GHC,

BIL, BRK.B, L, DD, AEM, GOLD, CTVA, CERN, TRV, MDT, UL, Y, SBUX, DEO, TJX, GWRE, UNH, EXPD, GHC, Sold Out: HDS,

For the details of St. James Investment Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/st.+james+investment+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 328,847 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 674,521 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.82% Loews Corp (L) - 901,854 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 1,215,392 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70% Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 484,894 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%

St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 287,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $132.18 and $133.11, with an estimated average price of $132.7. The stock is now traded at around $132.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 103,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $240.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 65.53%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 592,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 69.06%. The purchase prices were between $99.2 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $154.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 123,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.78 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $32.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 472,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

St. James Investment Company, LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.