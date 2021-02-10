>
St. James Investment Company, LLC Buys Kirkland Lake Gold, Cisco Systems Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: CSCO -2.6% JLL -0.96% PAAS +0.61% KL +0.38% IEI +0.11% VTRS -0.43% STZ +2.8% HDS +0%

Dallas, TX, based Investment company St. James Investment Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kirkland Lake Gold, Cisco Systems Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Pan American Silver Corp, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St. James Investment Company, LLC. As of 2020Q4, St. James Investment Company, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $766 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of St. James Investment Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/st.+james+investment+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of St. James Investment Company, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 328,847 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47%
  2. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 674,521 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.82%
  3. Loews Corp (L) - 901,854 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58%
  4. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 1,215,392 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
  5. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 484,894 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 287,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $132.18 and $133.11, with an estimated average price of $132.7. The stock is now traded at around $132.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 103,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $240.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 65.53%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 592,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 69.06%. The purchase prices were between $99.2 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $154.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 123,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.78 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $32.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 472,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

St. James Investment Company, LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of St. James Investment Company, LLC. Also check out:

