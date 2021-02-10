Ethic Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Broadcom Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, Constellation Brands Inc

Investment company Ethic Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Broadcom Inc, Adobe Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Procter & Gamble Co, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, Constellation Brands Inc, VEREIT Inc, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ethic Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Ethic Inc. owns 416 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DD, WM, ALGN, ALXN, BF.B, REG, TER, MXIM, CPRT, UDR, UBS, SPG, IP, SPOT, BXP, PKI, FRT, INCY, EXPE, TRI, RNG, BCE, AME, TTWO, POOL, TD, VMC, LOGI, 50AA, CTLT, PFG, HES, CAG, TKR, UBER, HWM, ETSY, PRAH, ZEN, ALLY, FLT, KDP, XLNX, WAB, EFX, SGEN, PWR, COO, HFC, MCHP, TAP, CIB, BNS, BMO, WSO, MELI, MKTX, DLTR, WDAY, PUK, ALLE, SR, DRE, ABC, IFF, HOLX, PDD, CCJ, OKE, NTRS, SMTC, STE, CHT, CE, CMS, CAJ, FUL, AGCO, RCI, ENTG, ROP, AXTA, CCU, CCK, BLL, WERN, YNDX, WEX, DISCK, TGI, LUMN, SM, UUUU, ABEV,

DD, WM, ALGN, ALXN, BF.B, REG, TER, MXIM, CPRT, UDR, UBS, SPG, IP, SPOT, BXP, PKI, FRT, INCY, EXPE, TRI, RNG, BCE, AME, TTWO, POOL, TD, VMC, LOGI, 50AA, CTLT, PFG, HES, CAG, TKR, UBER, HWM, ETSY, PRAH, ZEN, ALLY, FLT, KDP, XLNX, WAB, EFX, SGEN, PWR, COO, HFC, MCHP, TAP, CIB, BNS, BMO, WSO, MELI, MKTX, DLTR, WDAY, PUK, ALLE, SR, DRE, ABC, IFF, HOLX, PDD, CCJ, OKE, NTRS, SMTC, STE, CHT, CE, CMS, CAJ, FUL, AGCO, RCI, ENTG, ROP, AXTA, CCU, CCK, BLL, WERN, YNDX, WEX, DISCK, TGI, LUMN, SM, UUUU, ABEV, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, AVGO, ADBE, JPM, MRK, EL, VZ, UNH, V, GOOG, NKE, HD, NVDA, PEP, TMO, FB, BAC, TMUS, TSLA, PYPL, CMCSA, AMGN, CHTR, T, ACN, CL, EW, MS, ABT, CSCO, CRM, MA, BMY, EMR, NOW, SCHW, DHR, LLY, ES, QCOM, MDLZ, NVS, TJX, CB, BAX, DE, ECL, INFO, MET, ORCL, PNC, PPG, PRU, UL, TWTR, ADSK, FIS, CHD, CLX, ISRG, JCI, MCD, MU, SHW, WPM, SNE, SYY, TXN, USB, AXP, AMAT, BLK, CVS, CDNS, CAT, EIX, FISV, GILD, GS, GOOGL, ICE, KMB, MDT, BKNG, TGT, TEF, SQ, TWLO, AMD, A, ADP, BIIB, CME, EQR, IDXX, INTU, SJM, OMC, URI, VRSK, AZN, CI, CTAS, C, CTSH, ED, GLW, CS, XRAY, LHX, KEY, LRCX, MUFG, PH, RMD, SRE, SWK, SNPS, UPS, WPP, BUD, IQV, OKTA, DOCU, ATVI, AFL, ALL, APH, BDX, CBRE, DEO, GIS, WELL, HST, ITW, INTC, JBHT, K, MKC, SPGI, PAYX, ROK, RY, UNP, ANTM, WST, WBK, TEL, AWK, DG, KMI, XYL, APTV, HLT, BABA, SHOP, KHC, PLD, ARE, AMP, AVB, TFC, BBY, CSX, CCI, ETN, EA, EXPD, GSK, HAL, HSY, HRL, IBM, LNC, LYG, MMC, MTD, PSA, RF, EQNR, SLF, VFC, VNO, WBA, YUM, ZBH, SMFG, LULU, EPAM, VEEV, HPE, BKR, CARR, ASX, AKAM, AIG, ADI, NLY, ANSS, AON, BBVA, SAN, BK, VIAC, CHRW, CMA, DOV, ERIC, FAST, GPC, HSBC, PEAK, HPQ, HMC, HBAN, IPG, KB, LOW, MAR, MRVL, NSC, PCAR, PGR, SKM, TSM, TM, VTR, WFC, CMG, SHG, MSCI, HCA, ZTS, AEG, WTRG, AJG, ATO, BBD, ITUB, CERN, GRMN, MAS, NFLX, NOK, TLK, PFE, RELX, REGN, SNY, SLB, SWKS, SNA, TRV, SBUX, TS, VRSN, GWW, AROC, FBHS, CABO, TRU, OTIS, DHI, FITB, HUM, ING, LPL, MBT, NVO, O, SJR, STT, VOD, WLTW, EBAY, MFG, BBDO,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, AVGO, ADBE, JPM, MRK, EL, VZ, UNH, V, GOOG, NKE, HD, NVDA, PEP, TMO, FB, BAC, TMUS, TSLA, PYPL, CMCSA, AMGN, CHTR, T, ACN, CL, EW, MS, ABT, CSCO, CRM, MA, BMY, EMR, NOW, SCHW, DHR, LLY, ES, QCOM, MDLZ, NVS, TJX, CB, BAX, DE, ECL, INFO, MET, ORCL, PNC, PPG, PRU, UL, TWTR, ADSK, FIS, CHD, CLX, ISRG, JCI, MCD, MU, SHW, WPM, SNE, SYY, TXN, USB, AXP, AMAT, BLK, CVS, CDNS, CAT, EIX, FISV, GILD, GS, GOOGL, ICE, KMB, MDT, BKNG, TGT, TEF, SQ, TWLO, AMD, A, ADP, BIIB, CME, EQR, IDXX, INTU, SJM, OMC, URI, VRSK, AZN, CI, CTAS, C, CTSH, ED, GLW, CS, XRAY, LHX, KEY, LRCX, MUFG, PH, RMD, SRE, SWK, SNPS, UPS, WPP, BUD, IQV, OKTA, DOCU, ATVI, AFL, ALL, APH, BDX, CBRE, DEO, GIS, WELL, HST, ITW, INTC, JBHT, K, MKC, SPGI, PAYX, ROK, RY, UNP, ANTM, WST, WBK, TEL, AWK, DG, KMI, XYL, APTV, HLT, BABA, SHOP, KHC, PLD, ARE, AMP, AVB, TFC, BBY, CSX, CCI, ETN, EA, EXPD, GSK, HAL, HSY, HRL, IBM, LNC, LYG, MMC, MTD, PSA, RF, EQNR, SLF, VFC, VNO, WBA, YUM, ZBH, SMFG, LULU, EPAM, VEEV, HPE, BKR, CARR, ASX, AKAM, AIG, ADI, NLY, ANSS, AON, BBVA, SAN, BK, VIAC, CHRW, CMA, DOV, ERIC, FAST, GPC, HSBC, PEAK, HPQ, HMC, HBAN, IPG, KB, LOW, MAR, MRVL, NSC, PCAR, PGR, SKM, TSM, TM, VTR, WFC, CMG, SHG, MSCI, HCA, ZTS, AEG, WTRG, AJG, ATO, BBD, ITUB, CERN, GRMN, MAS, NFLX, NOK, TLK, PFE, RELX, REGN, SNY, SLB, SWKS, SNA, TRV, SBUX, TS, VRSN, GWW, AROC, FBHS, CABO, TRU, OTIS, DHI, FITB, HUM, ING, LPL, MBT, NVO, O, SJR, STT, VOD, WLTW, EBAY, MFG, BBDO, Reduced Positions: PG, JNJ, ABBV, COST, CTVA, AMT, SAP, MSI, JD, BSX, DIS, FHN, MCO, ODFL, MMM, SJW, ILMN, SIRI, GPN, TFX, EXC, EQIX, COF, VRTX, PHG, MGM, NJR, EPM, KR, HP, CIG, ASML, NMR, IT, UMC, F, DRI, CFG, ABB,

PG, JNJ, ABBV, COST, CTVA, AMT, SAP, MSI, JD, BSX, DIS, FHN, MCO, ODFL, MMM, SJW, ILMN, SIRI, GPN, TFX, EXC, EQIX, COF, VRTX, PHG, MGM, NJR, EPM, KR, HP, CIG, ASML, NMR, IT, UMC, F, DRI, CFG, ABB, Sold Out: MUNI, STZ, VER, XLU, SYK, IJR, ROST, MAA, CHDN, LIN, UN, NXPI, AGR, DLR, SBAC, AZO, HI, GNL, DVN, MRO, WPX,

For the details of Ethic Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ethic+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,926 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,773 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,409 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,843 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% Visa Inc (V) - 22,504 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.60%

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.67. The stock is now traded at around $113.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $605.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.62 and $81.82, with an estimated average price of $77.23. The stock is now traded at around $76.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.05 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $43.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 189,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 81,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 114.41%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $470.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 42.12%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $492.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.49%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 43,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The sale prices were between $55.86 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $56.33.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105.

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The sale prices were between $149.15 and $208.94, with an estimated average price of $181.82.