Ethic Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Broadcom Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, Constellation Brands Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: AAPL -0.46% MSFT -0.39% AVGO -0.96% ADBE -0.68% JPM +0.06% MRK -0.2% DD -4.29% WM +0.12% ALGN -1.5% ALXN -0.44% BF.B +0.39% R +1.41%

Investment company Ethic Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Broadcom Inc, Adobe Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Procter & Gamble Co, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, Constellation Brands Inc, VEREIT Inc, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ethic Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Ethic Inc. owns 416 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ethic Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ethic+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ethic Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,926 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.68%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,773 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.56%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,409 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.27%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,843 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 22,504 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.60%
New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.67. The stock is now traded at around $113.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $605.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.62 and $81.82, with an estimated average price of $77.23. The stock is now traded at around $76.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Ethic Inc. initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.05 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $43.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 189,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 81,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 114.41%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $470.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 42.12%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $492.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Ethic Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.49%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 43,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The sale prices were between $55.86 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $56.33.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Sold Out: SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105.

Sold Out: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

Ethic Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The sale prices were between $149.15 and $208.94, with an estimated average price of $181.82.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)