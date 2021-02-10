Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Viatris Inc, Franchise Group Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp

Lakeland, FL, based Investment company Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Viatris Inc, Franchise Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, 3M Co, Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas. As of 2020Q4, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas owns 103 stocks with a total value of $987 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, FRG, BW, XLP, TCF, OEF, CW, MDY, IWP, IWR, IJH,

VTRS, FRG, BW, XLP, TCF, OEF, CW, MDY, IWP, IWR, IJH, Added Positions: IJJ, AEP, IJR, MCD, BRK.B, V, VZ, JPM, PNC, SBUX, UNH, WMT, DGRO, HD, CSCO, PEP, PFE, AMZN, PG, MDT, MRK, IJS, SPY, IWM, IVW, SO, XOM, DIS, GOOGL, PM, NFLX, MA, FB, DUK, BAC, MO,

IJJ, AEP, IJR, MCD, BRK.B, V, VZ, JPM, PNC, SBUX, UNH, WMT, DGRO, HD, CSCO, PEP, PFE, AMZN, PG, MDT, MRK, IJS, SPY, IWM, IVW, SO, XOM, DIS, GOOGL, PM, NFLX, MA, FB, DUK, BAC, MO, Reduced Positions: T, AAPL, DFS, FHLC, UPS, NEE, ONEQ, SPXL, LMT, ORCL, CL, CVX, INTC, LOW, MMM, DVY, VYST, PAYX, IPIX, HON, KO, ABT,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 580,926 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 165,218 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,079 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 174,810 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 317,664 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Franchise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.26 and $4.67, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $7.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 178,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in TCF Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.78 and $171.64, with an estimated average price of $163.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 88.96%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 58,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3286.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 828 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.12%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.69%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2086.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 271 shares as of 2020-12-31.