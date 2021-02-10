Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys Tesla Inc, Waste Management Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells Equinix Inc, Huazhu Group, Yum China Holdings Inc

Investment company Standard Life Aberdeen plc (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Waste Management Inc, American Tower Corp, Burlington Stores Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, sells Equinix Inc, Huazhu Group, Yum China Holdings Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Standard Life Aberdeen plc. As of 2020Q4, Standard Life Aberdeen plc owns 953 stocks with a total value of $41 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,275,756 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,499,618 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 447,148 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 440,890 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,945,080 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.89 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 856,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.44 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $83.52. The stock is now traded at around $99.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 600,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59 and $75.76, with an estimated average price of $66.53. The stock is now traded at around $68.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 642,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Workiva Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $93.34, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $107.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 389,923 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Atkore International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $31.67. The stock is now traded at around $62.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 788,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.38 and $149.19, with an estimated average price of $126.23. The stock is now traded at around $165.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 191,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 240.29%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $804.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 278,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 485.63%. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.67. The stock is now traded at around $113.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,257,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $231.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,681,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 62.69%. The purchase prices were between $192.58 and $261.55, with an estimated average price of $223.02. The stock is now traded at around $259.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 765,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 78.07%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57. The stock is now traded at around $105.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,379,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.12. The stock is now traded at around $187.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,147,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.51.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $106.36 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $115.45.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $141.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $164.59.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.57.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $79.17 and $111.47, with an estimated average price of $91.56.