Triodos Investment Management BV Buys Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Strategic Education Inc, Nomad Foods, Sells Xylem Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Baxter International Inc

Investment company Triodos Investment Management BV (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Strategic Education Inc, Nomad Foods, NortonLifeLock Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, sells Xylem Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Baxter International Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triodos Investment Management BV. As of 2020Q4, Triodos Investment Management BV owns 36 stocks with a total value of $606 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WMS, STRA, NOMD,

WMS, STRA, NOMD, Added Positions: NLOK, CSCO, CTSH, PG, HAIN, EW, OLED, ORA, MWA, AQUA, BMI, OC,

NLOK, CSCO, CTSH, PG, HAIN, EW, OLED, ORA, MWA, AQUA, BMI, OC, Reduced Positions: XYL, BAX, TPIC, TSM, IP, SBUX, FSLR, CREE, HASI, ANTM, DIS, POWI,

XYL, BAX, TPIC, TSM, IP, SBUX, FSLR, CREE, HASI, ANTM, DIS, POWI, Sold Out: BDX, SFM,

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 461,780 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16% Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 374,400 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 106,170 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 756,400 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.27% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 196,355 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05%

Triodos Investment Management BV initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $83.58, with an estimated average price of $70.95. The stock is now traded at around $97.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triodos Investment Management BV initiated holding in Strategic Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.06 and $100, with an estimated average price of $92.86. The stock is now traded at around $95.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triodos Investment Management BV initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $26.13, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $26.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 251,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 28.92%. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,289,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $40.32, with an estimated average price of $36.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triodos Investment Management BV sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14.

Triodos Investment Management BV sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $18.59 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.47.