Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Unilever NV, Viatris Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Investment company Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Target Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Unilever NV, Viatris Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC owns 159 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IEF, TGT, RTX, FB, SCHW, TMO, PAYX, FITB, UNH, MELI, NJR, GD, XEC, LLY, SCHD, VTV, VNQ, VOO, SCHB, SCHG, SCHX, VO, SCHA, SCHF, SCHV, SCHH, VOOG, VUG, VV,

IEF, TGT, RTX, FB, SCHW, TMO, PAYX, FITB, UNH, MELI, NJR, GD, XEC, LLY, SCHD, VTV, VNQ, VOO, SCHB, SCHG, SCHX, VO, SCHA, SCHF, SCHV, SCHH, VOOG, VUG, VV, Added Positions: SPY, BRK.B, UL, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, V, VXUS, MA, HD, GOOG, ABBV, JNJ, VZ, UPS, PG, PFE, WMT, SBUX, ORCL, NKE, KO, MRK, VSS, CVX, ABT, CSCO, HON, TXN, MRNA, ITW, DIS, INTC, ADP, AMGN, CI, EBAY, SYK, SO, BLK, COST, MMM, AMAT, MO, BMY, BSX, WM, VMC, KMB, AEP, T, ZTS, BKNG, SYY, ZBH, USB, GIS, GE,

SPY, BRK.B, UL, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, V, VXUS, MA, HD, GOOG, ABBV, JNJ, VZ, UPS, PG, PFE, WMT, SBUX, ORCL, NKE, KO, MRK, VSS, CVX, ABT, CSCO, HON, TXN, MRNA, ITW, DIS, INTC, ADP, AMGN, CI, EBAY, SYK, SO, BLK, COST, MMM, AMAT, MO, BMY, BSX, WM, VMC, KMB, AEP, T, ZTS, BKNG, SYY, ZBH, USB, GIS, GE, Reduced Positions: MDY, CLX, SDY, GLD, CHKP, NSC, GILD, NVDA, MSM, XOM, IBM, BAC, IBB, IYE,

MDY, CLX, SDY, GLD, CHKP, NSC, GILD, NVDA, MSM, XOM, IBM, BAC, IBB, IYE, Sold Out: UN, VTRS,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 19,999 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1178.71% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 38,149 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,266 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,936 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 10,709 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 11,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $192.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $271.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $484.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 1178.71%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 19,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 101.89%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $239.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 20,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 96.46%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.