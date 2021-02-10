>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Unilever NV, Viatris Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF

February 10, 2021 | About: SPY -0.04% BRK.B +0% UL -0.42% V -0.04% IEF +0.25% TGT -0.95% RTX -0.78% FB +0.9% SCHW -1.01% TMO -0.9% UN +0% VTRS -0.43%

Investment company Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Target Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Unilever NV, Viatris Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC owns 159 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aberdeen+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 19,999 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1178.71%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 38,149 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,266 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,936 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 10,709 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 11,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $192.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $271.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $484.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 1178.71%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 19,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 101.89%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $239.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 20,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 96.46%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)