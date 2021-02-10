Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 4th-Quarter Contest

GuruFocus runs a contest every quarter in which people guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.



Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does not include, however, the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B).



Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett's portfolio of fourth-quarter buys and sells on or around Feb. 15. We'll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.



For the third quarter of 2020, Berkshire revealed new positions in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY), Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW), T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).



Other major trades for the quarter included reductions of the long-held Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stakes. The long-term investors also completely sold out of Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) and trimmed the Apple Inc. (AAPL) holding. In addition, the position in Bank of America Corp. (BAC) was increased 9.2%.



For more inspiration, see Buffett's portfolio here.



About the author: