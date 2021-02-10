>
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3292) 

Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 4th-Quarter Contest

Win a free book just for knowing the Oracle of Omaha's mind

February 10, 2021 | About: BRK.A -0.25% BRK.B +0% ABBV -1.28% MRK -0.2% BMY +0.4% SNOW -2.67% TMUS +0.03% PFE -0.66% WFC -0.18% JPM +0.06%

GuruFocus runs a contest every quarter in which people guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.

The fourth-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick THREE stocks you think he purchased in the three months from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020 and post them into the "comments" section below this article.

Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does not include, however, the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B).

Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian's highly rated book, "Invest Like a Guru."



Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett's portfolio of fourth-quarter buys and sells on or around Feb. 15. We'll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.

For the third quarter of 2020, Berkshire revealed new positions in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY), Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW), T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Other major trades for the quarter included reductions of the long-held Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stakes. The long-term investors also completely sold out of Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) and trimmed the Apple Inc. (AAPL) holding. In addition, the position in Bank of America Corp. (BAC) was increased 9.2%.

What did it do in the fourth quarter? You tell us.

For more inspiration, see Buffett's portfolio here.

Don't forget to add your guesses in the comments below.

Good luck!

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

