>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Teranga Gold Completes Combination with Endeavour Mining to Create Best-in-Class Top 10 Senior Gold Producer

February 10, 2021 | About: TSX:TGZ -2.13%

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX:TGCDF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced arrangement agreement (the “Agreement”) involving Teranga and Endeavour Mining Corporation effective February 10, 2021. Teranga shares will be delisted from the TSX and the OTCQX. Further details regarding the Agreement can be found in the joint management information circular dated December 17, 2020 available under Teranga’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Teranga

Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has grown to become a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer operating two mines – Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion – and advancing prospective exploration properties across West Africa, one of the world’s fastest growing gold jurisdictions. Through its continued success and commitment to responsible mining, Teranga has created sustainable value for all stakeholders and acted as a catalyst for social, economic, and environmental development. In November 2020, Teranga and Endeavour Mining announced plans to combine to create a best-in-class senior gold producer.

Contact Information

Richard Young
President & CEO
T: +1 416-594-0000 | E: [email protected]
Trish Moran
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 416-607-4507 | E: [email protected]



57eb01e8-efcd-4ba2-8663-d49754aaad0a

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)