Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc (CDAY) President and COO Leagh Erin Turner Sold $512,150 of Shares

President and COO of Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Leagh Erin Turner (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of CDAY on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $102.43 a share. The total sale was $512,150.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a market cap of $13.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.010000 with a P/E ratio of 1137.63 and P/S ratio of 16.22.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of CDAY stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $102.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.15% since.

