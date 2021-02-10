>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc (CDAY) President and COO Leagh Erin Turner Sold $512,150 of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: CDAY -13.1%

President and COO of Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Leagh Erin Turner (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of CDAY on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $102.43 a share. The total sale was $512,150.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a market cap of $13.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.010000 with a P/E ratio of 1137.63 and P/S ratio of 16.22.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of CDAY stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $102.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.15% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CDAY, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)