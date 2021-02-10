Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) EVP and CFO Dale Craig Kesler Sold $3.6 million of Shares

EVP and CFO of Eagle Materials Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dale Craig Kesler (insider trades) sold 30,816 shares of EXP on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $117.88 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Eagle Materials Inc supplies building products which are used in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction. Its segments include Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. Eagle Materials Inc has a market cap of $4.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.820000 with a P/E ratio of 14.18 and P/S ratio of 3.00. The dividend yield of Eagle Materials Inc stocks is 0.09%. Eagle Materials Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past ten years.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP-Strategy & Corp. Develop. Robert S Stewart sold 33,331 shares of EXP stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $116.77. The price of the stock has increased by 0.9% since.

Director David B Powers sold 29,647 shares of EXP stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $117.11. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since.

