Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) EVP & Pres. EM Kiwan Kim Sold $536,375 of Shares

EVP & Pres. EM of Smart Global Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kiwan Kim (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of SGH on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $42.91 a share. The total sale was $536,375.

SMART Global Holdings Inc offers specialty memory solutions to the electronics industry. It manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks and servers, as well as mobile memory for smartphones. SMART Global Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.540000 with and P/S ratio of 0.95. SMART Global Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.20% over the past five years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SGH stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 11.35% since.

