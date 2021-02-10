>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Caleres Inc (CAL) CEO & Chair. of Board Diane M Sullivan Sold $990,760 of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: CAL +0.13%

CEO & Chair. of Board of Caleres Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Diane M Sullivan (insider trades) sold 62,000 shares of CAL on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $15.98 a share. The total sale was $990,760.

Caleres Inc is a global footwear retailer and wholesaler. Its business activities include the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Caleres Inc has a market cap of $603.474 million; its shares were traded at around $15.920000 with and P/S ratio of 0.26. The dividend yield of Caleres Inc stocks is 1.75%. Caleres Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Caleres Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & Chair. of Board Diane M Sullivan sold 62,000 shares of CAL stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $15.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.38% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CAL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)