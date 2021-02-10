Caleres Inc (CAL) CEO & Chair. of Board Diane M Sullivan Sold $990,760 of Shares

CEO & Chair. of Board of Caleres Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Diane M Sullivan (insider trades) sold 62,000 shares of CAL on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $15.98 a share. The total sale was $990,760.

Caleres Inc is a global footwear retailer and wholesaler. Its business activities include the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Caleres Inc has a market cap of $603.474 million; its shares were traded at around $15.920000 with and P/S ratio of 0.26. The dividend yield of Caleres Inc stocks is 1.75%. Caleres Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Caleres Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

