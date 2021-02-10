>
Netlist Inc (NLST) President, CEO and Chairman Chun K Hong Sold $555,717 of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: NLST -6.01%

President, CEO and Chairman of Netlist Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chun K Hong (insider trades) sold 550,215 shares of NLST on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $1.01 a share. The total sale was $555,717.

Netlist Inc designs, manufactures and sells high performance modular memory subsystems serving customers in diverse industries that require superior memory performance to empower critical business decisions. Netlist Inc has a market cap of $176.356 million; its shares were traded at around $0.900000 with and P/S ratio of 3.50. Netlist Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Netlist Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

