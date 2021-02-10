>
Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) President and CEO Todd Debonis Sold $570,832 of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: PXLW -0.54%

President and CEO of Pixelworks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd Debonis (insider trades) sold 153,863 shares of PXLW on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $3.71 a share. The total sale was $570,832.

Pixelworks Inc manufactures and sells semiconductor products primarily in Japan. The company's technology provides key essentials for the development of display features in electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. Pixelworks Inc has a market cap of $187.714 million; its shares were traded at around $3.690000 with and P/S ratio of 3.08. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Pixelworks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Todd Debonis sold 153,863 shares of PXLW stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $3.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.54% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • VP and CFO Elias Nader bought 3,000 shares of PXLW stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $2.6. The price of the stock has increased by 41.92% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PXLW, click here

.

Comments

