Vroom Inc (VRM) CFO David K. Jones Sold $2.5 million of Shares

CFO of Vroom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David K. Jones (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of VRM on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $49.39 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.
Vroom Inc has a market cap of $6.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.960000 with and P/S ratio of 2.65. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Vroom Inc. .
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO David K. Jones sold 50,000 shares of VRM stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $49.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.87% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chief Revenue Officer Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of VRM stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has increased by 8.8% since.
