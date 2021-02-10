Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) EVP, Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich Sold $998,893 of Shares

EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee Klarich (insider trades) sold 2,539 shares of PANW on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $393.42 a share. The total sale was $998,893.

Palo Alto Networks Inc develops and sells network and endpoint cybersecurity solutions to enterprise customers. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a market cap of $37.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $392.210000 with and P/S ratio of 10.58. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Palo Alto Networks Inc. .

President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of PANW stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $379.69. The price of the stock has increased by 3.3% since.

EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of PANW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $361.9. The price of the stock has increased by 8.38% since.

Director Mark D Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of PANW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $361.78. The price of the stock has increased by 8.41% since.

EVP, Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of PANW stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $366.91. The price of the stock has increased by 6.9% since.

