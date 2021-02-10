Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) President and CEO Liam Griffin Sold $676,312 of Shares

President and CEO of Skyworks Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Liam Griffin (insider trades) sold 3,750 shares of SWKS on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $180.35 a share. The total sale was $676,312.

Skyworks Solutions Inc is engaged in producing semiconductors for wireless handsets that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its products include power amplifiers, filters, and integrated front-end modules. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a market cap of $30.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $185.290000 with a P/E ratio of 29.22 and P/S ratio of 7.85. The dividend yield of Skyworks Solutions Inc stocks is 1.02%. Skyworks Solutions Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 21.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Skyworks Solutions Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Skyworks Solutions Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

