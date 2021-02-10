International Land Alliance Inc (ILAL) Vice President and CFO Jason Sunstein Bought $93,159 of Shares

Vice President and CFO of International Land Alliance Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Sunstein (insider trades) bought 125,890 shares of ILAL on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $0.74 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $93,159.

International Land Alliance Inc has a market cap of $27.377 million; its shares were traded at around $1.180000 with and P/S ratio of 393.35. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with International Land Alliance Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Vice President and CFO, 10% Owner Jason Sunstein bought 174,100 shares of ILAL stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $0.67.

