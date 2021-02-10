Univest Securities, LLC. Announces Closing of IPO for its Client Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: BAOS)

New York, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of the initial public offering (the “Offering”) for its client Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (the “Company”, BAOS), a China-based online marketing solution provider, during which Univest acts as the sole book-running manager. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$30 million of 6,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share from this Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 8, 2021 under the ticker symbol “BAOS”.



Proceeds from the Offering will be used for expanding the Company’s business scale and securing authorized agency status of additional media, building its own network of key opinion leaders, expanding its manpower and talent pool, and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. Univest Securities, LLC acted as the representative of the underwriters and sole book-running manager for the Offering. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as counsel to the Company, and Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP acted as counsel to Univest Securities, LLC in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) (File Number: 333-239800) and was declared effective by the SEC on February 5, 2021, and a registration statement filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) (File No. 333- 252826) which increased the number of registered shares from 5,000,000 to 6,000,000 became effective upon filing with the SEC.

This Offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Univest Securities, LLC, by email at [email protected] or standard mail to Univest Securities, LLC, Attn: 375 Park Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10152. In addition, a copy of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

About Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an online marketing solution provider in China. The Company advises advertisers on online marketing strategies, offers value-added advertising optimization services and facilitates the deployment of online ads of various forms such as search ads, in-feed ads, mobile app ads and social media marketing ads. The Company is dedicated to helping its advertiser clients manage their online marketing activities with a view to achieving their business goals. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://ir.bsacme.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

