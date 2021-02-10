Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend and announces amendment and restatement of by-laws

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Record Date: Feb. 23, 2021 Ex-Dividend

Date: Feb. 22, 2021 Payable Date: March 1, 2021



Tax-Free Dividend Per Share Amount Change From

Previous Month $0.054 $ --

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com .

Amended and Restated By-Laws

The fund's board of trustees (the "board"), after a deliberative review and consistent with the interests of the fund and fund shareholders, amended and restated the fund's by-laws (as amended, the "by-laws"). Among other things, the amendments reflected in the by-laws provide that certain litigation relating to the internal governance of the fund (excluding claims arising under federal securities laws) must be brought in federal or state courts in Delaware. The by-laws also amend the advance notice provisions to enhance the board's ability to respond to shareholder proposals, including by requiring that the proponent update certain information provided with the initial notice. In addition, the by-lawshave been amended to provide that once large shareholders (individually or in a group) exceed certain threshold ownership levels (starting at 10% of fund shares) they may only vote shares that exceed the applicable threshold if the remaining fund shareholders so approve. Certain groups of investors are exempted from the provisions and the board also retains the authority to waive the application of the provisions in its discretion. The by-laws increase the quorum for a shareholder vote on allowing large shareholders to vote shares and on the election of trustees from a third to a majority of shares outstanding and entitled to vote.

This high-level summary of amendments is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full by-laws, which will be filed with the SEC. Shareholders should refer to the by-laws for more information.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $619.4 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2020. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 163 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-declares-dividend-and-announces-amendment-and-restatement-of-by-laws-301226342.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.