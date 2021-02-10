>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Hycroft To Provide 2020 Annual Financial And Operating Results And 2021 Outlook

February 10, 2021 | About: NAS:HYMC +2.09%

PR Newswire

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2021

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft Mine in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada, plans to provide financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 before market open. A conference call to discuss those results will also be held on February 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT).

Conference Call – February 24, 2021 / 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT)

Hycroft will host a conference call to discuss our 2020 results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT).

To access the call, please dial:
Canada & US toll–free – 1-833-943-1683
Outside of Canada & US – 1–210-874-7692

Conference ID: 2955049

Please note that a recording of the call will archived on our website at www.hycroftmining.com.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hycroft-to-provide-2020-annual-financial-and-operating-results-and-2021-outlook-301226162.html

SOURCE Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)