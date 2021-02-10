CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST) will release its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, February 25, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, February 26 to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results will be available online at investors.timkensteel.com.

TimkenSteel earnings call information:

Conference call Friday, February 26, 2021

9 a.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in: 833-238-7951

International dial-in: 647-689-4199

Conference ID: 6591728 Conference call replay Replay dial-in available through March 5, 2021

800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642

Replay passcode: 6591728

About TimkenSteel Corporation

TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, OH serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and precision components. In the business of making high-qualitysteel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 2,150 people and had sales of $1.2 billion in 2019. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timkensteel-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-february-25-301226315.html

SOURCE TimkenSteel Corp.