Coherent, Inc. Reports First Fiscal Quarter Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR), one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions in a broad range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications, today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended January 2, 2021.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
Jan. 2, 2021
Oct. 3, 2020
Dec. 28, 2019
GAAP Results
(in millions, except per share data)
Net sales
$ 326.1
$ 316.8
$ 320.8
Net income
$ 0.1
$ 7.7
$ 5.8
Diluted EPS
$ 0.01
$ 0.32
$ 0.24
Non-GAAP Results
(in millions, except per share data)
Net income
$ 26.7
$ 24.5
$ 20.7
Diluted EPS
$ 1.09
$ 1.01
$ 0.86
FIRST FISCAL QUARTER DETAILS
For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Coherent announced net sales of $326.1 million and net income, on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.
These results compare to net sales of $320.8 million and net income of $5.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and net sales of $316.8 million and net income of $7.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $26.7 million, or $1.09 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $20.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $24.5 million, or $1.01 per diluted share. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended January 2, 2021, October 3, 2020 and December 28, 2019 appear in the financial statements portion of this release under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP net income."
"We started well into our fiscal 2021 with strong results for the first quarter. We grew bookings and revenue sequentially as well as year-over-year, with our book to bill greater than one across all our end markets. Microelectronics orders were strong in the quarter within our display, semicap and API businesses, along with encouraging Aerospace & Defense orders where our U.S. manufacturing base and product portfolio are highly valued," said Andy Mattes, Coherent President and CEO. "Our continued focus on operational excellence yielded improved margins and non-GAAP EPS and further improved our already strong balance sheet."
Summarized statement of operations information is as follows (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data):
Three Months Ended
Jan. 2, 2021
Oct. 3, 2020
Dec. 28, 2019
Net sales
$
326,053
$
316,751
$
320,771
Cost of sales(A)(B)(C)(D)(E)
206,057
204,518
211,518
Gross profit
119,996
112,233
109,253
Operating expenses:
Research & development(A)(B)(D)
28,221
28,821
28,680
Selling, general & administrative(A)(B)(D)(E)
74,228
73,081
68,551
Amortization of intangible assets(C)
597
616
1,432
Total operating expenses
103,046
102,518
98,663
Income from operations
16,950
9,715
10,590
Other income (expense), net(B)
(2,289)
436
(3,034)
Income before income taxes
14,661
10,151
7,556
Provision for income taxes (F)
14,517
2,462
1,763
Net income
$ 144
$ 7,689
$ 5,793
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.01
$ 0.32
$ 0.24
Diluted
$ 0.01
$ 0.32
$ 0.24
Shares used in computations:
Basic
24,264
24,193
23,971
Diluted
24,455
24,360
24,160
(A)
Stock-based compensation expense included in operating results is summarized below (all footnote amounts are unaudited,
Stock-based compensation expense
Three Months Ended
Jan. 2, 2021
Oct. 3, 2020
Dec. 28, 2019
Cost of sales
$ 2,272
$ 1,884
$ 1,182
Research & development
1,199
1,554
561
Selling, general & administrative
8,714
10,273
6,049
Impact on income from operations
$ 12,185
$ 13,711
$ 7,792
For the fiscal quarters ended January 2, 2021, October 3, 2020 and December 28, 2019, the impact on net income, net
(B)
Changes in deferred compensation plan liabilities are included in cost of sales and operating expenses while gains and
Deferred compensation expense
Three Months Ended
Jan. 2, 2021
Oct. 3, 2020
Dec. 28, 2019
Cost of sales
$ 11
$ 28
$ 113
Research & development
295
504
243
Selling, general & administrative
1,806
3,614
1,799
Impact on income from operations
$ 2,112
$ 4,146
$ 2,155
For the fiscal quarters ended January 2, 2021, October 3, 2020 and December 28, 2019, the impact on other income
(C)
Amortization of intangibles is included in cost of sales and operating expenses as summarized below:
Amortization of intangibles
Three Months Ended
Jan. 2, 2021
Oct. 3, 2020
Dec. 28, 2019
Cost of sales
$ 2,017
$ 2,346
$ 10,880
Amortization of intangible assets
597
616
1,432
Impact on income from operations
$ 2,614
$ 2,962
$ 12,312
For the fiscal quarters ended January 2, 2021, October 3, 2020 and December 28, 2019, the impact on net income, net
(D)
For the fiscal quarters ended January 2, 2021, October 3, 2020 and December 28, 2019, the impact of restructuring
(E)
For the fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2019, selling, general & administrative expense includes a legal settlement
(F)
The fiscal quarters ended January 2, 2021, October 3, 2020 and December 28, 2019 included a non-recurring income
Summarized balance sheet information is as follows (unaudited, in thousands):
ASSETS
Jan. 2, 2021
Oct. 3, 2020
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments
$ 544,376
$ 476,369
Accounts receivable, net
226,199
220,289
Inventories
416,381
426,756
Prepaid expenses and other assets
91,814
88,250
Total current assets
1,278,770
1,211,664
Property and equipment, net
260,207
245,678
Other assets
350,659
370,154
Total assets
$ 1,889,636
$ 1,827,496
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 17,136
$ 16,817
Accounts payable
62,412
60,225
Other current liabilities
217,115
191,016
Total current liabilities
296,663
268,058
Long-term liabilities
641,095
632,214
Total stockholders' equity
951,878
927,224
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,889,636
$ 1,827,496
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income (unaudited, in thousands, (other than per share data), net of tax):
Three Months Ended
Jan. 2, 2021
Oct. 3, 2020
Dec. 28, 2019
GAAP net income
$ 144
$ 7,689
$ 5,793
Stock-based compensation expense
10,613
11,485
6,936
Amortization of intangible assets
2,270
2,138
8,942
Restructuring charges and other
4,473
226
666
Non-recurring tax expense
8,614
2,817
149
Tax charge (benefit) from stock-based compensation expense
611
149
(714)
Other impairment/asset charges (recoveries)
—
—
(1,106)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 26,725
$ 24,504
$ 20,666
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$ 1.09
$ 1.01
$ 0.86
Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions in a broad range of scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at www.coherent.comfor product and financial updates.
