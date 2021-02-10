Dover President and Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Barclays Industrial Select 2021 and Citi 2021 Industrials Conferences

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will present virtually at two industry conferences this month:

The Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 , at 8:10 am ET ; and

, at ; and The Citi 2021 Industrials Conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 , at 9:40 am ET .

Links to the live audio webcasts of the two presentations will be available on dovercorporation.com, and replays will be archived on the website for 90 days following the date of each respective appearance.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at www.dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Andrey Galiuk Adrian Sakowicz Vice President – Corporate Development Vice President – Communications and Investor Relations (630) 743-5039 (630) 743-5131 [email protected] [email protected]



