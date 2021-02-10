Track Group Reports 1st Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Track Group, Inc. (OTC Pink Market: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020 ("Q1 FY21"). The Company posted (i) total revenue of $9.4 million, an increase of approximately 12% over total revenue for the same period last year ("Q1 FY20"); (ii) operating income of $1.4 million, representing an increase of 373% compared to Q1 FY20 operating income of $0.3M; (iii) adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million in Q1 FY21, up 50% compared to $1.8 million for Q1 FY20; and (iv) net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.3M in Q1 FY21 compared to a net loss of $0.2 million in Q1 FY20.

"The strong performance of the Company during the second half of the prior fiscal year (April to September 2020) carried over into the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (October – December 2020). As our employees continue to work closely with customers and supply partners alike, we collectively work through the challenges brought on by the Coronavirus," said Derek Cassell, Track Group's CEO.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Strong quarterly total revenue of $9.4 million in Q1 FY21, up 12% compared to Q1 FY20 total revenue of $8.4 million as the increase in monitoring revenue of approximately 12% was offset by a nominal decline in product sales.

in Q1 FY21, up 12% compared to Q1 FY20 total revenue of as the increase in monitoring revenue of approximately 12% was offset by a nominal decline in product sales. Gross profit of $5.2 million in Q1 FY21 was up 12% compared to Q1 FY20 gross profit of $4.7 million .

in Q1 FY21 was up 12% compared to Q1 FY20 gross profit of . Total operating expense for Q1 FY21 of $3.8 million was down 13% versus Q1 FY20's operating expense of $4.4 million . The decline in quarterly operating expense when combined with the favorable increase in gross profit led to operating income in Q1 FY21 of $1.4 million compared to operating income of $0.3 million for Q1 FY20, representing an improvement of 373%.

was down 13% versus Q1 FY20's operating expense of . The decline in quarterly operating expense when combined with the favorable increase in gross profit led to operating income in Q1 FY21 of compared to operating income of for Q1 FY20, representing an improvement of 373%. Adjusted EBITDA in the Q1 FY21 was $2.7 million , an increase of nearly 50%, compared to $1.8 million for Q1 FY20. Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 FY21 as a percentage of revenue also increased to 28.2%, compared to 21.1% for Q1 FY20.

, an increase of nearly 50%, compared to for Q1 FY20. Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 FY21 as a percentage of revenue also increased to 28.2%, compared to 21.1% for Q1 FY20. The cash balance of $5.9 million at December 31, 2020 was down 13% compared to $6.8 million at September 30, 2020 as the Company made significant investments in additional monitoring devices and software to accommodate increased customer demand.

at was down 13% compared to at as the Company made significant investments in additional monitoring devices and software to accommodate increased customer demand. Net income attributable to common shareholders in Q1 FY21 was $1.3 million compared to a net loss of $0.2M in Q1 FY20, a change principally attributable to the Company's strong operating performance and the increase in other Income associated with a foreign currency exchange gain.

Business Outlook

As of February, 10, 2021, the Coronavirus pandemic has adversely impacted both the Company's revenue and costs by disrupting its operations in Chile, causing shortages within the supply chain and postponing sales opportunities as some government agencies have delayed new RFP (Request for Proposal) processes. In addition, we continue to operate in a rapidly changing environment so the extent to which the Coronavirus pandemic impacts our business, operations and financial results from this point forward will depend on numerous evolving factors that we cannot accurately predict. Given this uncertainty, the Company has elected not to provide specific guidance regarding fiscal 2021 operating results.

About Track Group, Inc.

Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; as well as develops and sells a variety of related software, services, and accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections, and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.

The Company currently trades under the ticker symbol "TRCK" on the OTC Pink Market exchange. For more information, visit www.trackgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Track Group, Inc., and subsidiaries ("Track Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect Track Group's current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Track Group may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Track Group's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. New risks emerge from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission including non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on the financial figures for the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes items including but not limited to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, gains and losses, currency effects, one-time charges or benefits that are not indicative of operations, charges to consolidate, integrate or consider recently acquired businesses, costs of closing facilities, stock based or other non-cash compensation or other stated cash and non-cash charges (the "Adjustments").

The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors when factoring in the Adjustments. Specific disclosure regarding the Company's financial results, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to carefully read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in such Form 10-K.

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Unaudited) December 31,



September 30,

Assets

2020



2020

Current assets:















Cash

$ 5,862,442



$ 6,762,099

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,624,536 and $2,654,173, respectively



6,420,253





5,546,213

Prepaid expense and deposits



817,774





866,389

Inventory, net of reserves of $6,392 and $6,483, respectively



118,510





124,606

Total current assets



13,218,979





13,299,307

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,746,715 and $2,531,631, respectively



359,317





378,764

Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,589,903 and $6,639,883, respectively



2,755,331





2,065,947

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $17,019,421 and $16,390,721, respectively



21,412,818





21,171,045

Goodwill



8,527,257





8,220,380

Deferred tax asset



425,666





432,721

Other assets



2,577,659





2,166,743

Total assets

$ 49,277,027



$ 47,734,907



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 1,830,099



$ 2,199,215

Accrued liabilities



15,372,602





14,958,628

Current portion of long-term debt



671,266





30,914,625

Total current liabilities



17,873,967





48,072,468

Long-term debt, net



30,572,648





418,575

Long-term liabilities



109,706





164,487

Total liabilities



48,556,321





48,655,530



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' equity (deficit):















Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,414,150 shares outstanding, respectively



1,141





1,141

Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding



-





-

Paid in capital



302,270,242





302,270,242

Accumulated deficit



(300,947,439)





(302,270,933)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(603,238)





(921,073)

Total equity (deficit)



720,706





(920,623)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 49,277,027



$ 47,734,907



TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019

Revenue:











Monitoring and other related services

$ 9,271,729



$ 8,268,423

Product sales and other



130,176





152,408

Total revenue



9,401,905





8,420,831



















Cost of revenue:















Monitoring, products and other related services



3,700,426





3,266,909

Depreciation & amortization included in cost of revenue



488,675





487,442

Total cost of revenue



4,189,101





3,754,351



















Gross profit



5,212,804





4,666,480



















Operating expense:















General & administrative



2,400,735





3,011,854

Selling & marketing



550,457





541,549

Research & development



307,294





296,155

Depreciation & amortization



531,763





515,939

Total operating expense



3,790,249





4,365,497



















Operating income



1,422,555





300,983



















Other income (expense):















Interest expense, net



(640,022)





(602,533)

Currency exchange gain



818,626





143,308

Other income/expense, net



26





-

Total other income (expense)



178,630





(459,225)

Income (loss) before income taxes



1,601,185





(158,242)

Income tax expense



277,691





74,383

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders



1,323,494





(232,625)

Foreign currency translation adjustments



317,835





(64,098)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 1,641,329



$ (296,723)

Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.12



$ (0.02)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



11,414,150





11,411,704







Three Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019



















Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (in 000's, except for share data)













Net Income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 1,323

$ (233)



Interest expense, net

640



603



Depreciation and amortization

1,020



1,003



Income taxes (1)

278



74



Board compensation and stock-based compensation

75



95



Foreign exchange gain

(818)



(143)



Other charges, net (2)

136



374



Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,654

$ 1,773



Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue

28.2%



21.1%



















Weighted average common shares outstanding

11,414,150



11,411,704



Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.23

$ 0.16

























(1) Currently, the Company has significant U.S. tax loss carryforwards that may be used to offset future taxable income, subject to IRS limitations. However, the Company is still subject to certain state, commonwealth, and other foreign based taxes.



(2) Other charges may include gains or losses and non-recurring accrual adjustments.

