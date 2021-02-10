ManifestSeven Announces Expansion of Delivery Operations in Northern California

Repurposed delivery-only facility in Oakland broadens the operational capabilities and geographic footprint of Weden, the Company's direct-to-consumer division

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN) (OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, today announced the expansion of its local on-demand delivery operations in Oakland, California, strategically located in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area. The move augments the existing operations of Weden—M7's innovative retail marketplace that merges the Company's e-commerce, storefront, and delivery operations into a singular consumer-facing brand—by enhancing its coverage of one of California's most populous and demographically diverse markets.

The Company commenced operations in Oakland in 2018, operating out of a multi-purpose facility that served as one of M7's initial distribution centers as well as a local on-demand delivery hub that established Weden's brand presence in Northern California. Centralizing the Company's Northern California distribution and logistics operations in its new scaled facility in Brisbane has allowed M7 to convert the Oakland facility into one of the region's most robust delivery-only hubs, expanding Weden's operational square footage in Oakland by over 1,000 percent, and significantly broadening its geographic footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area market.

"As one of M7's first operational facilities in California, Oakland has long been a key component of our licensed infrastructure throughout the state," said Sturges Karban, M7's Chief Executive Officer. "As we progress the statewide expansion of our core regulated cannabis operations and advance the Company's business toward consolidated net profitability, we are keenly focused on optimizing the efficiency of our operations. Our newly repurposed Oakland facility will allow Weden to more effectively address the growing demand for cannabis delivery services in local communities throughout the San Francisco Bay Area market that, to date, have been largely underserved."

The delivery-only Oakland hub provides scaled inventory storage and improved logistics and fulfillment capabilities, enabling Weden to offer its customers an expanded and diversified product menu and optimized responsiveness and delivery times. These operational enhancements allow Weden to broaden its geographic coverage of the coveted East Bay Area submarket—one of the most populous regions of the San Francisco Bay Area with over 2.5 million residents—and expand its on-demand delivery service offering to a larger and more concentrated base of local cannabis consumers.

About ManifestSeven:

ManifestSeven is the first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, merging compliant distribution with a retail superhighway. M7, headquartered in Irvine, California, services the needs of lawful operators across the supply chain, from the cultivator to the consumer, through an expansive network of four facilities stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego. M7 further augments its business-to-business value proposition with a growing portfolio of owned and operated retail operations located in major metro markets, including brick-and-mortar dispensaries, local on-demand delivery services, e-commerce, and subscription offerings. Learn more at manifest7.com.

