Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Additions To The Executive Leadership Team Structure For Combined Company Following TCF Merger

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) today announced that Tom Shafer, CEO of TCF National Bank, will join Huntington's Executive Leadership Team as co-President of Commercial Banking following the completion of Huntington's merger with TCF, which is expected to occur late in the second quarter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Shafer, who has enjoyed a stellar career in banking, will lead Huntington's Middle Market, Commercial Real Estate and Regional Government Banking Teams. He will partner with Scott Kleinman, co-President of Commercial Banking, a long-time veteran and respected leader within the company, who will continue to lead a variety of Commercial businesses organized around Huntington's Specialty Commercial Groups, Treasury Management, Capital Markets and Equipment Finance teams.

Mike Jones, President & COO of TCF Bank, also will join Huntington's Executive Leadership Team as Senior Executive Vice President. Jones will be Huntington's senior executive and community leader in Minnesota and Colorado as Chair for Minnesota and Colorado. He will be responsible for the strategic growth and expansion of Huntington in these critical markets, as well as for deepening Huntington's commitment to invest in local communities.

"Tom and Mike are exceptional leaders with impressive track records of successful growth throughout their careers, and I'm looking forward to having them join our Executive Leadership Team," said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO. "Tom's extensive experience and success in growing banks will add another level of expertise for Huntington as we look to continue building our Commercial Bank. And Mike will be instrumental in building and growing our various business lines and important middle market revenue channels in Minnesota and Colorado. Under their leadership, we will execute our plans for expansion in these important markets."

"This is an exciting time as Huntington and TCF come together to become an even stronger bank better able to serve more people and businesses throughout our communities," Shafer said. "I'm looking forward to joining Huntington's Executive Leadership Team and playing a significant role in further developing the bank's commercial business while establishing a new, dual headquarters in my hometown of Detroit."

"Both Huntington and TCF are known for and take great pride in developing customer relationships. And we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities," Jones said. "I'm eager to build out our teams and invest in these important markets."

Huntington also announced today the appointment of Donald Dennis, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer and Executive Vice President, Learning & Development, to its Executive Leadership Team, effective immediately. Since joining Huntington three years ago, Dennis has brought to life a growth mindset for Huntington colleagues while reinventing its digital learning platform. Under his leadership, Huntington created its Exact Track "pre-imbursement" program providing colleagues an affordable opportunity to attain higher education.

"Donald's leadership, broad set of skills, experiences, and passion position us well to build out our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts," Steinour said. "Our continued focus on Welcome, meaning 'Welcome to All,' is imperative and will continue to guide the combined company. Donald's vision and commitment have helped shape our plans and actions around diversity and inclusion. He also has been the lead executive and architect in building out our learning and development offerings in a digital environment. I look forward to Donald's continued thought leadership and expertise at the highest level of our organization. Donald will be a great addition to our Executive Leadership Team."

"I'm proud to work at Huntington and with colleagues from all backgrounds who firmly believe in and live our purpose to look out for people every day," Dennis said. "Huntington has a strong diversity and inclusion foundation, and I look forward to continuing to build our culture and strengthen our workforce."

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

