Paccar Inc (PCAR) PRESIDENT & CFO Harrie Schippers Sold $991,300 of Shares

PRESIDENT & CFO of Paccar Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Harrie Schippers (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of PCAR on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $99.13 a share. The total sale was $991,300.

PACCAR Inc manufactures and sells light, medium and heavy-duty trucks and parts under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF brands. It also designs and manufactures advanced diesel engines and provides financial and information technology services. PACCAR Inc has a market cap of $34.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $99.600000 with a P/E ratio of 26.63 and P/S ratio of 1.83. The dividend yield of PACCAR Inc stocks is 1.27%. PACCAR Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with PACCAR Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

PRESIDENT & CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PCAR stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $96.44. The price of the stock has increased by 3.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SR. VICE PRESIDENT/CONTROLLER Michael T Barkley sold 10,000 shares of PCAR stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $97.59. The price of the stock has increased by 2.06% since.

VICE PRESIDENT/GENERAL COUNSEL Michael K Walton sold 1,688 shares of PCAR stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $97.22. The price of the stock has increased by 2.45% since.

SR. V.P. & CHIEF TECH. OFFICER T. Kyle Quinn sold 24,516 shares of PCAR stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $95.29. The price of the stock has increased by 4.52% since.

VICE PRESIDENT Todd R Hubbard sold 3,404 shares of PCAR stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $93.76. The price of the stock has increased by 6.23% since.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PCAR stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $89.81. The price of the stock has increased by 10.9% since.

