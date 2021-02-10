Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Chairman & CEO Sanj K Patel Sold $1.3 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sanj K Patel (insider trades) sold 56,159 shares of KNSA on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $23.05 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a market cap of $1.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.830000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Sanj K Patel sold 56,159 shares of KNSA stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $23.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Chief Legal Officer Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of KNSA stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $22.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.18% since.

