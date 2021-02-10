Crocs Inc (CROX) CEO Andrew Rees Sold $3.2 million of Shares

CEO of Crocs Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew Rees (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of CROX on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $80.35 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of consumer products including footwear and accessories for men, women and children. The business activity is functioned through retail chains. Crocs Inc has a market cap of $5.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.730000 with a P/E ratio of 35.96 and P/S ratio of 4.39.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of CROX stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $80.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.02% since.

