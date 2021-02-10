The Carlyle Group Inc (CG) CEO Kewsong Lee Sold $5.1 million of Shares

CEO of The Carlyle Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kewsong Lee (insider trades) sold 140,701 shares of CG on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $36.6 a share. The total sale was $5.1 million.

The Carlyle Group LP is a global alternative asset management firm. It operates business across, Corporate Private Equity, Global Credit, Real Assets, and Investment Solutions segments. The Carlyle Group Inc has a market cap of $13.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.410000 with and P/S ratio of 7.53. The dividend yield of The Carlyle Group Inc stocks is 2.68%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Carlyle Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of CG stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $36.6. The price of the stock has increased by 2.21% since.

CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of CG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $32.06. The price of the stock has increased by 16.69% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 33,215 shares of CG stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $36.6. The price of the stock has increased by 2.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of CG stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $36.6. The price of the stock has increased by 2.21% since.

COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of CG stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $36.6. The price of the stock has increased by 2.21% since.

See Remarks Peter J Clare sold 60,829 shares of CG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $32.06. The price of the stock has increased by 16.69% since.

