Xilinx Inc (XLNX) EVP, FPGA & Silicon Tech William Christopher Madden Sold $763,236 of Shares

EVP, FPGA & Silicon Tech of Xilinx Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Christopher Madden (insider trades) sold 5,400 shares of XLNX on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $141.34 a share. The total sale was $763,236.

Xilinx Inc is a semiconductor manufacturing company. It engages in designing programmable logic such as chips for multiple applications that include communications, data processing, industrial, and automobile markets. Xilinx Inc has a market cap of $35.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $143.150000 with a P/E ratio of 57.02 and P/S ratio of 11.64. The dividend yield of Xilinx Inc stocks is 1.06%. Xilinx Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Xilinx Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Xilinx Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

