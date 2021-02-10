>
Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) COO David Pezzullo Sold $2 million of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: HLF +2.75%

COO of Herbalife Nutrition (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Pezzullo (insider trades) sold 34,683 shares of HLF on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $57.75 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Herbalife Ltd is a nutrition company. The company has five revenue segments: Weight Management; Targeted Nutrition; Energy, Sports, and Fitness; Outer Nutrition; and Literature, Promotional, and Other. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a market cap of $7.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.200000 with a P/E ratio of 22.55 and P/S ratio of 1.51. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Herbalife Nutrition Ltd the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President John Desimone sold 79,165 shares of HLF stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $56.23. The price of the stock has increased by 3.5% since.
  • COO David Pezzullo sold 34,683 shares of HLF stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $57.75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.78% since.
  • COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of HLF stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $55. The price of the stock has increased by 5.82% since.

