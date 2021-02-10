Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) & CEO Harris H Simmons Sold $3 million of Shares

& CEO of Zions Bancorp Na (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Harris H Simmons (insider trades) sold 60,518 shares of ZION on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $49.02 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Zions Bancorp is a bank holding company. The bank has over 400 branches across the United States and has more than $50 billion worth of assets. It provides banking services to small and midsize businesses as well as individuals. Zions Bancorp NA has a market cap of $8.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.580000 with a P/E ratio of 16.25 and P/S ratio of 2.96. The dividend yield of Zions Bancorp NA stocks is 2.73%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zions Bancorp NA. .

CEO Recent Trades:

& CEO Harris H Simmons sold 60,518 shares of ZION stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $49.02. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.

CEO of Subsidiary Bruce K Alexander sold 3,500 shares of ZION stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $48.32. The price of the stock has increased by 2.61% since.

Exec VP & CEO of Division Alan M Forney sold 3,029 shares of ZION stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $46.36. The price of the stock has increased by 6.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Exec VP Kenneth Jay Collins sold 3,050 shares of ZION stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $48.57. The price of the stock has increased by 2.08% since.

EVP - Chief Risk Officer Keith D Maio sold 7,632 shares of ZION stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $48.63. The price of the stock has increased by 1.95% since.

Exec VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of ZION stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $47.3. The price of the stock has increased by 4.82% since.

Chief Risk Officer Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of ZION stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $44.95. The price of the stock has increased by 10.3% since.

Chief Risk Officer Edward Schreiber sold 30 shares of ZION stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $45.01. The price of the stock has increased by 10.15% since.

