Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins Sold $1.9 million of Shares

February 10, 2021 | About: ADPT +1.01%

CEO and Chairman of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad M Robins (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of ADPT on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $62.31 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a market cap of $8.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.780000 with and P/S ratio of 87.18. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $62.31. The price of the stock has increased by 0.75% since.
  • CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $59.38. The price of the stock has increased by 5.73% since.
  • CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 8,400 shares of ADPT stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $70.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.86% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Chad M Cohen sold 100,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $56.13. The price of the stock has increased by 11.85% since.
  • CFO Chad M Cohen sold 100,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $65.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.49% since.
  • CFO Chad M Cohen sold 50,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $67.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.76% since.
  • CFO Chad M Cohen sold 50,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $68.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.5% since.
  • CFO Chad M Cohen sold 50,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $63.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President Julie Rubinstein sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $62.25. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.
  • President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of ADPT stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $59.96. The price of the stock has increased by 4.7% since.
  • President Julie Rubinstein sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $59.37. The price of the stock has increased by 5.74% since.
  • Chief Scientific Officer Harlan S Robins sold 7,790 shares of ADPT stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $59.58. The price of the stock has increased by 5.37% since.
  • President Julie Rubinstein sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $57.26. The price of the stock has increased by 9.64% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADPT, click here

.

