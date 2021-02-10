Belvedere Trading LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apple Inc, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Belvedere Trading LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apple Inc, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Asia 50 ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belvedere Trading LLC. As of 2020Q4, Belvedere Trading LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPY, AAPL, HYG, ARKG, SPTM, NGHC, DGL, HACK, QCLN, IBUY, IYW, SCHW, ASHR, TRIT, FAN, MTUM, SFT, AMRC, IEA, CNYA, BJK, NNDM, MYOV, OPI, PERI, IGE, DBA, ATAX, FDIS, AIV, AIV, BP, AMWL, WIMI, CSTE, LORL, PRGX, RADA, REV, STKL, UBA, IMMR, IPI, GM, IMAX, AQB, CHL, CURO, CASA, GRT1, TMDX, SWI, CVX, IWR, BGCP, XBIT, ATNX, CUE,

SPY, AAPL, HYG, ARKG, SPTM, NGHC, DGL, HACK, QCLN, IBUY, IYW, SCHW, ASHR, TRIT, FAN, MTUM, SFT, AMRC, IEA, CNYA, BJK, NNDM, MYOV, OPI, PERI, IGE, DBA, ATAX, FDIS, AIV, AIV, BP, AMWL, WIMI, CSTE, LORL, PRGX, RADA, REV, STKL, UBA, IMMR, IPI, GM, IMAX, AQB, CHL, CURO, CASA, GRT1, TMDX, SWI, CVX, IWR, BGCP, XBIT, ATNX, CUE, Added Positions: ESPO, SPNS, MCRB, RDN,

ESPO, SPNS, MCRB, RDN, Reduced Positions: GLD, SLV, XLK, SMBK, ARKK, EXPI, ARKW,

GLD, SLV, XLK, SMBK, ARKK, EXPI, ARKW, Sold Out: AMZN, QQQ, AIA, VGT, XHE, CELH, GRFS, GRWG, LAC,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 4,219,200 shares, 61.97% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,100 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 748,300 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 711,800 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 174,400 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 84,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 104,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 97,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $110.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 86,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 78,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $34.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 190.86%. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $70.41, with an estimated average price of $64.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Sapiens International Corp NV by 104.03%. The purchase prices were between $27.12 and $32.82, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $34.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,247 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,471 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $71.82 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $80.1.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF. The sale prices were between $96.18 and $114.34, with an estimated average price of $105.45.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.11 and $50.31, with an estimated average price of $30.09.

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 94.7%. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.5%. Belvedere Trading LLC still held 19,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 25.85%. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $136.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Belvedere Trading LLC still held 17,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced to a holding in SmartFinancial Inc by 53.34%. The sale prices were between $13.87 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $16.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Belvedere Trading LLC still held 18,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced to a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc by 22.44%. The sale prices were between $41.11 and $81.6, with an estimated average price of $55.35. The stock is now traded at around $136.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Belvedere Trading LLC still held 11,362 shares as of 2020-12-31.