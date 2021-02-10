>
Brighton Jones Llc Buys Snowflake Inc, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, Amgen Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Stitch Fix Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: AMLP +0.28% AMGN +0.76% IWP +0.11% IVW -0.21% VUG -0.15% VBK -0.51% SNOW -2.67% NVTA -1.25% BBDC +0.53% UL -0.42% SSO -0.03% EX +0%

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Brighton Jones Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, Amgen Inc, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Shopify Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Stitch Fix Inc, Unilever NV, UBS AG JERSEY during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brighton Jones Llc. As of 2020Q4, Brighton Jones Llc owns 416 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIGHTON JONES LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 169,965 shares, 34.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 616,541 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
  3. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 696,700 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ) - 6,106,161 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 304,491 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $305.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 26,729 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Barings BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 63,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $91.35, with an estimated average price of $82.44. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02. The stock is now traded at around $148.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF by 147.34%. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 219,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 98.66%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $238.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.72%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.14%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $266.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.59%. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $298.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.

Sold Out: UBS AG JERSEY (MLPI)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in UBS AG JERSEY. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.6.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $27.57 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $43.02.

Sold Out: Akerna Corp (KERN)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in Akerna Corp. The sale prices were between $2.35 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $3.57.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.01.

Reduced: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Brighton Jones Llc reduced to a holding in Shopify Inc by 67.93%. The sale prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1462.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Brighton Jones Llc still held 645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Brighton Jones Llc reduced to a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc by 24.86%. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $37.31, with an estimated average price of $33.06. The stock is now traded at around $44.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Brighton Jones Llc still held 52,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.



