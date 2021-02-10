Wisconsin Capital Management Llc Buys JPMorgan Chase, PagSeguro Digital, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, American Express Co, Microchip Technology Inc

Madison, WI, based Investment company Wisconsin Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, PagSeguro Digital, Salesforce.com Inc, Domo Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, American Express Co, Microchip Technology Inc, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wisconsin Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Wisconsin Capital Management Llc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JPM, PAGS, APPN, IEF, DIS, KSU, HON, GWRE, UPS, VZ, SCHW, PG,

JPM, PAGS, APPN, IEF, DIS, KSU, HON, GWRE, UPS, VZ, SCHW, PG, Added Positions: CRM, AAPL, DOMO, ISRG, TYL, JNJ, PYPL, GH, MELI, MSFT, AMD, STZ, AMZN, FISV, PFE, GOOGL, V, ADSK, ADBE, MA, ANSS, GOOG, MDT, SYK, SCHM, CPRT, SCHA, EXAS, MRK,

CRM, AAPL, DOMO, ISRG, TYL, JNJ, PYPL, GH, MELI, MSFT, AMD, STZ, AMZN, FISV, PFE, GOOGL, V, ADSK, ADBE, MA, ANSS, GOOG, MDT, SYK, SCHM, CPRT, SCHA, EXAS, MRK, Reduced Positions: MCHP, PEP, DFS, NVDA, RTX, WEX, SPTS, COUP, EMR,

MCHP, PEP, DFS, NVDA, RTX, WEX, SPTS, COUP, EMR, Sold Out: BABA, AXP, BSTC, ENB,

For the details of WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wisconsin+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,167 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,186 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 52,596 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13% Visa Inc (V) - 56,114 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 39,560 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 36,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $56.88, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $193.87, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $219.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $189.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 90.74%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $236.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 23,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Domo Inc by 106.90%. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $71.59, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $788.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 8,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $350.72 and $461.86, with an estimated average price of $413.44. The stock is now traded at around $450.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 18,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 70.47%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $166.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 20,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 52.82%. The purchase prices were between $99.96 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $115.17. The stock is now traded at around $162.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $81.95.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.44.