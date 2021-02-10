Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Oracle Corp, Sells Equinix Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Exelon Corp

Plymouth, MN, based Investment company Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Oracle Corp, Zoetis Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, sells Equinix Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Exelon Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc owns 205 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZTS, CTAS, Y, XRX, ANTM, DD, ROK, AMGN, REXR, TOL, SBUX, FAST, KHC, MXIM, CMI, SPCE, UAL, JEF, CABO, MNST, VIAC, F, PGR, HPQ, NKE, FNDE, RNR, HSIC, BKI, XLRN, BIIB, JLL, KMI, WST, TIP, GHC, GNTX, KSS, TMO, PPG, ROST, IWR, XLK, XLV, IAU, CAT, GLW, DIS, VV, WBA,

IVV, SCHZ, JPIN, MSFT, SPAB, MTUM, SCHF, SCHV, LQD, ORCL, VWO, VNQ, BAH, INTC, SCHX, SPTM, SCHO, AGG, EPAM, SPIB, WEC, AGZ, STT, HSY, IEFA, CHTR, WWE, EBND, LLY, DHR, IJS, SCHP, SPTS, SCHC, DJP, NEM, CSCO, SCHE, IUSV, SPYV, XSLV, COST, T, SPDW, SPLV, SCHR, LEMB, RMD, IBND, SLYV, GE, MBB, USMV, USRT, SCZ, BAC, SHY, SAM, BKNG, DG, IJR, GLTR, IAGG, GWX, SPEM, VOO, ROP, EEM, EFA, EMB, IVW, LGLV, IEMG, PDBC, FNDF, SPIP, IJH, SPSM, IVE, EELV, IWB, IXUS, VLUE, SCHG, CVX, MUB, Reduced Positions: JNJ, EXC, LMT, FB, V, AMZN, ABBV, AMD, MOS, BAX, VONE, JPM, VXUS, UNH, PAG, IDXX, GS, ALLY, PFG, GNRC, EXPD, XOM, BG, AAPL, CVS, WMT, TROW, SNPS, MCD, EBAY, DPZ, PG, ORLY, TSCO, ADM, VIG, SCHB, HD, VB, SPY, PRFZ, IWD, FVD, FNDX, FNDA, ESGU, EEMV, CORP, IGIB, ACWV,

JNJ, EXC, LMT, FB, V, AMZN, ABBV, AMD, MOS, BAX, VONE, JPM, VXUS, UNH, PAG, IDXX, GS, ALLY, PFG, GNRC, EXPD, XOM, BG, AAPL, CVS, WMT, TROW, SNPS, MCD, EBAY, DPZ, PG, ORLY, TSCO, ADM, VIG, SCHB, HD, VB, SPY, PRFZ, IWD, FVD, FNDX, FNDA, ESGU, EEMV, CORP, IGIB, ACWV, Sold Out: EQIX, CRM, DAL, BMY, PYPL, INTU, PM, UNP, VOYA, EMR, FTNT, WDC, LULU, AMT, NTAP, WU, VRTX, NFLX, AMAT, MPC, XLNX, AMED, GWW, KEYS, CBOE, TYL, TDS, TTWO, SCI, POOL, MKTX, KMB, JBL, CL, CTXS, CERN, COF, AZO, ARW, PLD, VO,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 2,155,981 shares, 18.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.83% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 7,265,159 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 7,229,013 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 1,360,705 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99% JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN) - 3,699,342 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61%

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6. The stock is now traded at around $160.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 39,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.55 and $368.66, with an estimated average price of $347.39. The stock is now traded at around $349.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $530.24 and $643.94, with an estimated average price of $584.27. The stock is now traded at around $601.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 60,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $21.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 218,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $298.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 100.53%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 106,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,931,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 210.92%. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $63.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 182,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 335.49%. The purchase prices were between $74.64 and $90.68, with an estimated average price of $85.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 84,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 115.32%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 187,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 2211.51%. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.29. The stock is now traded at around $85.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 61,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36.