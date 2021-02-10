NWK Group, Inc. Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Square Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Activision Blizzard Inc, Mastercard Inc

Investment company NWK Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Square Inc, Caterpillar Inc, SVB Financial Group, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Activision Blizzard Inc, Mastercard Inc, Zoetis Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NWK Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, NWK Group, Inc. owns 208 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 189,213 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 168,443 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 106,884 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 110,513 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 16,452 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 81,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $145.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 25,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 16,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $197.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 19,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $245.65 and $387.83, with an estimated average price of $325.27. The stock is now traded at around $500.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 9,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NWK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 51,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 905.18%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 74.87%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 254.24%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.50%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NWK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $20.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2.

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5.

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94.

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.2.

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $356.25.

NWK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.46.