>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pathway Capital Management, Lp Buys Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Quanterix Corp, Sells Dynatrace Inc, Datadog Inc, Phreesia Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: MRSN +0.21% QTRX +2.32% DT -1.23% DDOG -1.95% PHR -3.16%

Investment company Pathway Capital Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Quanterix Corp, sells Dynatrace Inc, Datadog Inc, Phreesia Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pathway Capital Management, Lp. As of 2020Q4, Pathway Capital Management, Lp owns 2 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pathway+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP
  1. Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) - 40,600 shares, 84.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Quanterix Corp (QTRX) - 4,300 shares, 15.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Phreesia Inc (PHR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  4. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)

Pathway Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 84.38%. The holding were 40,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Pathway Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Quanterix Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.89 and $49.88, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.63%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Pathway Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $34.36 and $44.51, with an estimated average price of $39.68.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Pathway Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $116.87, with an estimated average price of $99.74.

Sold Out: Phreesia Inc (PHR)

Pathway Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $57.9, with an estimated average price of $43.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP. Also check out:

1. PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)