Pathway Capital Management, Lp Buys Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Quanterix Corp, Sells Dynatrace Inc, Datadog Inc, Phreesia Inc

Investment company Pathway Capital Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Quanterix Corp, sells Dynatrace Inc, Datadog Inc, Phreesia Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pathway Capital Management, Lp. As of 2020Q4, Pathway Capital Management, Lp owns 2 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pathway+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP
- Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) - 40,600 shares, 84.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Quanterix Corp (QTRX) - 4,300 shares, 15.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Phreesia Inc (PHR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with MRSN. Click here to check it out.
- MRSN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of MRSN
- Peter Lynch Chart of MRSN
Pathway Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 84.38%. The holding were 40,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)
Pathway Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Quanterix Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.89 and $49.88, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.63%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Pathway Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $34.36 and $44.51, with an estimated average price of $39.68.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Pathway Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $116.87, with an estimated average price of $99.74.Sold Out: Phreesia Inc (PHR)
Pathway Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $57.9, with an estimated average price of $43.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP. Also check out:
1. PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PATHWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP keeps buying