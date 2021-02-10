>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC Buys Seabridge Gold Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Sprott Inc, Sells KT Corp, General Electric Co, New Gold Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: SA -0.83% WPM -1.18% SII -0.28% RGLD +1.08% ERJ +1.26% BEN +3.16% IAG +0.84% GE -1.21%

Tampa, FL, based Investment company Kopernik Global Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Seabridge Gold Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Sprott Inc, Royal Gold Inc, Iamgold Corp, sells KT Corp, General Electric Co, New Gold Inc, Korea Electric Power Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $725 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kopernik Global Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kopernik+global+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kopernik Global Investors, LLC
  1. Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 11,016,574 shares, 20.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%
  2. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 8,182,674 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61%
  3. Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) - 24,190,911 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.29%
  4. Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 9,241,455 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  5. KT Corp (KT) - 5,383,811 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.13%
New Purchase: Iamgold Corp (IAG)

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC initiated holding in Iamgold Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.27 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $3.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,958,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 455.96%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $19.36. The stock is now traded at around $19.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 1,560,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,160,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Sprott Inc (SII)

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Inc by 63.57%. The purchase prices were between $28.29 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 1,387,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Royal Gold Inc by 639.88%. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $115.45. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 168,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Embraer SA (ERJ)

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Embraer SA by 65.10%. The purchase prices were between $4.11 and $7.35, with an estimated average price of $5.69. The stock is now traded at around $7.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,186,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Franklin Resources Inc by 42.41%. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 371,162 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kopernik Global Investors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)