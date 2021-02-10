Kopernik Global Investors, LLC Buys Seabridge Gold Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Sprott Inc, Sells KT Corp, General Electric Co, New Gold Inc

Tampa, FL, based Investment company Kopernik Global Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Seabridge Gold Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Sprott Inc, Royal Gold Inc, Iamgold Corp, sells KT Corp, General Electric Co, New Gold Inc, Korea Electric Power Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $725 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAG,

IAG, Added Positions: SA, WPM, SII, RGLD, ERJ, BEN, NG, NAK, THM, DSX, TNP,

SA, WPM, SII, RGLD, ERJ, BEN, NG, NAK, THM, DSX, TNP, Reduced Positions: KT, NGD, SWN, TRQ, KEP, CCJ,

KT, NGD, SWN, TRQ, KEP, CCJ, Sold Out: GE,

For the details of Kopernik Global Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kopernik+global+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 11,016,574 shares, 20.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86% Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 8,182,674 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61% Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) - 24,190,911 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.29% Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 9,241,455 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% KT Corp (KT) - 5,383,811 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.13%

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC initiated holding in Iamgold Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.27 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $3.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,958,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 455.96%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $19.36. The stock is now traded at around $19.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 1,560,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,160,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Inc by 63.57%. The purchase prices were between $28.29 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 1,387,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Royal Gold Inc by 639.88%. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $115.45. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 168,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Embraer SA by 65.10%. The purchase prices were between $4.11 and $7.35, with an estimated average price of $5.69. The stock is now traded at around $7.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,186,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC added to a holding in Franklin Resources Inc by 42.41%. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 371,162 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03.