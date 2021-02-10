Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells Invesco Preferred ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Texas Yale Capital Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells Invesco Preferred ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Yale Capital Corp.. As of 2020Q4, Texas Yale Capital Corp. owns 416 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VRP, PHYS, EDIT, MJ, TDAC, UUUU, FATE, SEDG, PSX, PTON, STOR, ON, OMC, NUE, IJH, IIPR, IIVI, FINX, WYNN, XRAY, CGC, ADSK, VOD, TXN, AKTS, ZNGA, SIX, FNDF, PYPL, PH, NOK, IGV, EVRG, Y,

IJK, IJT, IJJ, JPST, IJS, MMP, IEFA, IVW, SCHD, USB, EPD, EXR, ICE, BCSF, VWO, VTV, WMB, WMT, KEYS, VZ, VV, VBK, PLD, CRM, SCHM, LMT, SPY, IWP, AEP, COST, DLR, GSLC, ICF, IWN, EWX, AZN, BNS, VIG, VSS, CG, GLW, MO, DUK, UL, TREX, GIS, EEMS, SCHE, SCHH, SCHV, LULU, IDA, IBM, SPGI, RDFN, O, FM, NSC, NDAQ, MKL, Reduced Positions: GSY, MINT, TSLA, BRK.B, GBDC, QQQ, VTR, DKNG, XOM, ET, OKE, TTD, RHP, VO, ENB, T, MSFT, MAIN, GEL, AIA, EWS, EFA, MDLZ, KMB, KHC, NLY, MPLX, SCHA, TDOC, WFC, WELL, CVX, EQR, BA, TCP, PAA, POR, RTX, LNG, CALM, SCHG, SPTM, SPB, SYY, PSXP, BMY, BCS, VTI, BCH, AVB, ATO, ADC, EPR, THD, ITOT, PEAK, LQD, GSBD, TIP, ETRN, LTC, HON, MCHP, EVA, DCP, CTVA, NBLX, NS, CB, ORCL,

Jabil Inc (JBL) - 8,596,889 shares, 25.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Nike Inc (NKE) - 234,695 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 89,625 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 221,659 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 107,420 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 220,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 62,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $84.35, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $59.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 50,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 51,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $100.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $103.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 194,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 109,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.91%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 129,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.64%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 38,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $10.89 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.33.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $10.31 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $12.05.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68.