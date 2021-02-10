Stokes Family Office, LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells Roku Inc, S&P Global Inc, Alteryx Inc

Investment company Stokes Family Office, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Roku Inc, S&P Global Inc, Alteryx Inc, ACM Research Inc, Elastic NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stokes Family Office, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stokes Family Office, LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SLQD, MELI, ATVI, TMO, ADP, ASML, CB, TPB, AFL, TSLA, CVS, QCOM, RY, SQ, NSC, VTRS, SCZ, BAC, TOT, TRV, KHC, DUK, MTUM, CAAP, Added Positions: IJS, IJJ, VIG, BAB, MSFT, ITOT, IUSG, PEP, VIGI, IXUS, V, VNQ, NKE, CSCO, CVX, IEMG, T, FISV, GOOGL, VZ, WMT, IEFA, UNH, FB, CL, IYW, ABT, TSM, PM, VUG, JPM, HON, MO, TXN, INFY, IBM, SBUX, LLY, PFE, DIS, BA, MRK, GIS, GD, DEO, ACN, MMM, UPS, ABBV, SO, SCHW, NFLX, ORCL, NVDA, INTC, COST, LRCX, VO, LOW, VB, BAX, BMY, CAT, CMCSA, NVS, LMT, SJM, ITW,

VCIT, AYX, BABA, SHYG, VTI, MCD, HD, GOOG, XOM, VCSH, JD, KO, PTON, WFC, WM, ETN, FIZZ, PENN, AXP, AMGN, Sold Out: ROKU, SPGI, ACMR, ESTC, OASPQ,

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 568,354 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 267,047 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 264,702 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 240,686 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 87,496 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 78,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1905.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $484.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $166.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $361.21 and $489.91, with an estimated average price of $421.43. The stock is now traded at around $566.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.64%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 67,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 112.31%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 75.74%. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $92.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 136.61%. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $71.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $89.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in ACM Research Inc. The sale prices were between $66.94 and $94, with an estimated average price of $76.77.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $99.24 and $159.08, with an estimated average price of $123.1.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OLD). The sale prices were between $0.09 and $0.18, with an estimated average price of $0.13.