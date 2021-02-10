Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Buys Qualcomm Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Intel Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Caterpillar Inc

Columbia, MO, based Investment company Shelter Mutual Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Viatris Inc, sells Intel Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Caterpillar Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. As of 2020Q4, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co owns 48 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QCOM, JPM, VTRS,

QCOM, JPM, VTRS, Added Positions: BMY,

BMY, Reduced Positions: CAT,

CAT, Sold Out: INTC, TFC, GE,

For the details of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shelter+mutual+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 361,100 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 90,610 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 46 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) - 65,000 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 91,070 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 41,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 132.90%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 53,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03.