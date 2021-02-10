Aequim Alternative Investments LP Buys PG&E Corp, MongoDB Inc, CNX Resources Corp, Sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Danaher Corp, NIO Inc

Investment company Aequim Alternative Investments LP (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp, MongoDB Inc, CNX Resources Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Danaher Corp, NIO Inc, Encore Capital Group Inc, Cardtronics PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aequim Alternative Investments LP. As of 2020Q4, Aequim Alternative Investments LP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PCGU, NEEPP, NEEPP, WDAY, BURL, SHOP, JCOM, PEB, ZS, CNR,

PCGU, NEEPP, NEEPP, WDAY, BURL, SHOP, JCOM, PEB, ZS, CNR, Added Positions: MDB, CNX, CLF, CNK, EQT, TDOC, RPD, CFXA, SOLN, EEFT, DCUE, NEEPO, BKNG, LNG, ATSG, NLOK, SUPN, JAZZ, MTOR, BMRN, ADNT, SATS, FPH, BHC,

MDB, CNX, CLF, CNK, EQT, TDOC, RPD, CFXA, SOLN, EEFT, DCUE, NEEPO, BKNG, LNG, ATSG, NLOK, SUPN, JAZZ, MTOR, BMRN, ADNT, SATS, FPH, BHC, Reduced Positions: OI, POST, ON, AXL, NVTA, BERY, RRD,

OI, POST, ON, AXL, NVTA, BERY, RRD, Sold Out: QTSPB.PFD, DHRPA.PFD, NIO, ECPG, CATM,

PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 45,000,000 shares, 25.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Colfax Corp (CFXA) - 250,000 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.86% MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 10,000,000 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13944.94% CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 20,000,000 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4656.24% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 15,000,000 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 947.78%

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.62 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $119.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.89%. The holding were 45,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.95 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $49.89. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 6,096,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $274.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 5,100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.58 and $261.55, with an estimated average price of $223.02. The stock is now traded at around $259.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 7,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1462.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 6,700,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 13944.94%. The purchase prices were between $224.18 and $396, with an estimated average price of $279.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.15%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 4656.24%. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $11.8, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.4%. The holding were 20,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 947.78%. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $16.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 15,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 1456.43%. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 7,212,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in EQT Corp by 1699.70%. The purchase prices were between $12.46 and $16.16, with an estimated average price of $14.43. The stock is now traded at around $16.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 10,047,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 33044.23%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $290.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 3,447,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $131.68 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $141.89.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1465.03 and $1676.83, with an estimated average price of $1551.75.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $38.95.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $36.32.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Cardtronics PLC. The sale prices were between $17.63 and $36.09, with an estimated average price of $25.04.