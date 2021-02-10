Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc Buys Unity Software Inc, Snap Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Adobe Inc

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, Snap Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Lemonade Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells Facebook Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Adobe Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, EverQuote Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc. As of 2020Q4, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: U, SNAP, GDRX, LMND, SNOW, NKE, AXP, TGT, CDW,

U, SNAP, GDRX, LMND, SNOW, NKE, AXP, TGT, CDW, Added Positions: SPT, UBER, COUP, TWLO, MDB, VEEV, BILL, TDOC, DDOG, PINS, BLK, AMGN, DSI, CDLX, SPCE, ZTS, ABT, CTAS, PAYX, CMCSA, MPWR, COST, JPM, ECL, HD, EL, INTU, APH, PGR, JNJ, PCAR, V, DIS, SBUX,

SPT, UBER, COUP, TWLO, MDB, VEEV, BILL, TDOC, DDOG, PINS, BLK, AMGN, DSI, CDLX, SPCE, ZTS, ABT, CTAS, PAYX, CMCSA, MPWR, COST, JPM, ECL, HD, EL, INTU, APH, PGR, JNJ, PCAR, V, DIS, SBUX, Reduced Positions: FB, TSLA, TTD, ADBE, Z, EXAS, SHOP, CSGP, PTON, NVDA, AMZN, RNG, OKTA, ZM, BYND, PYPL, CHWY, NOW, NFLX, MELI, LULU, SGEN, GSHD, CHGG, PCTY, MSFT, QCOM, ETSY, AXON, ZG, STZ, BDX, CONE, TSN,

FB, TSLA, TTD, ADBE, Z, EXAS, SHOP, CSGP, PTON, NVDA, AMZN, RNG, OKTA, ZM, BYND, PYPL, CHWY, NOW, NFLX, MELI, LULU, SGEN, GSHD, CHGG, PCTY, MSFT, QCOM, ETSY, AXON, ZG, STZ, BDX, CONE, TSN, Sold Out: BMRN, EVER, GOOGL, BKNG, IFF, ABBV, GOOG,

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 743,647 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.91% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 188,715 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 268,432 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.37% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 372,737 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 83,591 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14. The stock is now traded at around $127.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 681,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,622,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,659,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.1. The stock is now traded at around $154.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 525,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $305.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 123,516 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $142.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 4773.26%. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $55.48, with an estimated average price of $47.77. The stock is now traded at around $77.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 777,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,201,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 59.48%. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $433.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 63,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 38.51%. The purchase prices were between $224.18 and $396, with an estimated average price of $279.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 52.37%. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $723.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7. The stock is now traded at around $125.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $72.61 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in EverQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $32.45 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $37.8.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24.