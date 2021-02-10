HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, CME Group Inc, Sells Clorox Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Dynamics Corp

Downers Grove, IL, based Investment company HighPoint Advisor Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, CME Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, sells Clorox Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owns 488 stocks with a total value of $817 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CME, NEE, NVAX, AVGO, OMF, AXP, KSS, DKNG, CRWD, FLGT, AXNX, BAX, TM, BX, AMRC, FIVN, PLTR, COLL, SPOT, 6CQ, CVNA, DK, ATVI, ADI, PPG, GSAT, FTNT, AON, CCI, GILD, ANTM, PBA, CDW, LNT, APPS, CLNC, DOW, DDD, DXC, LHX, OHI, SIVB, ASML, BRKR, DEO, MTCH, MCHP, PFG, STE, TTC, TRP, MLFNF, SRNE, HTA, CHEK, ROKU, FVRR, BDSI, VIAC, CI, JCI, NGG, NUAN, QDEL, SBAC, UAL, VLO, WMB, PFPT, PANW, BLD, TLRY, LYFT, CHWY, AEE, APA, CBRL, CERN, TPR, DRI, EMN, FNF, FRME, IT, PEAK, HP, HXL, TT, KSU, MXIM, MCK, MHK, NWL, OXY, ROLL, SLB, SRE, SWK, SNPS, THO, UL, UMC, KMPR, RDS.B, BADFF, WKHS, EBMT, KKR, AAGIY, SAGE, NTNX, OBLN, CAAP, BCE, LFUS, MRO, VTRS, OSTK, WTFC, CIM, AMTX, TAK, CYTH, AGNC, IBIO, ENLAY, LYB, SLCA, CFG, BZUN, LX, CE, NOK, OIIM, ACER, LIACF, FEI, AACTF, 1H3, STLHF, APTX, ECPN, ENDO, RSCF, KBLB, RPMT, SGLMF, ENZC, SNWV, SENY, SCOO, XALL, RVVTF, CWAB, BYXB,

AAPL, TSLA, ABT, ABBV, BRK.B, MSFT, JPM, AMZN, FITB, JNJ, BA, CVX, DIS, AMGN, NVS, CRM, PYPL, T, PINS, HD, LMT, GOOG, GE, UNH, NVDA, ADBE, CMCSA, PG, MA, CSCO, INTC, DE, MCD, TMO, FSK, NKE, UPS, RTX, VZ, DHR, F, IBM, SBUX, WMT, SHOP, KO, WM, BAC, MSI, PEP, PFE, NIO, ACN, COST, GOOGL, NFLX, ORCL, PH, ZBRA, V, EL, XOM, GIS, SO, TGT, TXN, UNP, FB, ETSY, MO, MDLZ, ROK, SHW, WBA, BABA, SQ, FSKR, CAT, CRL, MRK, WPC, DG, MMM, ACAD, AMD, AMT, AZN, CMI, DUK, ETN, ITW, MKC, MET, PM, GM, NOW, ZTS, LITE, CB, AFL, ALGN, AEP, ADSK, BMY, CCL, SCHW, CL, ENB, EXC, HSY, HON, MS, NSRGY, NOC, PNC, PLUG, USB, WFC, XEL, RNG, CGC, TWLO, COUP, ESTC, ZM, UBER, PLD, APD, ALL, AMAT, AJG, ADP, TFC, BP, BK, BDX, BIO, CSX, CNI, CAH, CIEN, C, COP, DTE, EW, LLY, FDX, FE, GS, WELL, ILMN, ICE, IFF, ISRG, LOW, MMS, MDT, MU, NSC, NTRS, PHG, LIN, PEG, O, REGN, RSG, SIRI, LUV, TRV, TSM, TER, TTEK, TREX, VOD, WEC, DFS, LULU, AWK, MSCI, NXPI, KMI, MPC, XYL, APTV, PSX, VEEV, ZEN, KEYS, SEDG, CRSP, SNAP, AYX, ALC, CARR, OTIS, AOS, APH, BIIB, COF, ED, COO, EMR, FNMA, FLEX, INTU, KR, LH, MCO, ES, NUE, PII, DGX, RMD, ROP, RDS.A, SAP, TJX, YUM, ZBH, CMG, TMUS, VMW, VWDRY, BCLI, VRSK, CHTR, JD, KHC, YUMC, MMNFF, Reduced Positions: CLX, BRK.A, GD, TDOC, MRNA, W, GSK, DXCM, FISV, ENPH, FSLY, STZ, ECL, TTD, TROW, PRU, SMG, LDOS, ULTA, GNRC, IQV, KLAC, FCX, CXP, BYND, ARMK, PDM, AVLR, DOCU, SYK, GWW, BTAI, MPWR, BIDU, GIB, CVS, DD, KMB, LRCX, SPGI, INSG, KZIA, ON, OKE, PSA, X, ABB, SAN, BLK, SYY, SNY, DLR, TSN, CRON, FMBI, CKHUY, QRVO, CSIQ, POOL, LYG, EBAY, RPAI, SWKS, CODYY, BFTL, OC,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 584,948 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,253 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,965 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.62% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 30,760 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.26% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 194,909 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.54%

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $185.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 60,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 51,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $106.31. The stock is now traded at around $298.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $470.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $48.16, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 42,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $128.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 584,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 132.26%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $804.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 30,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 92.03%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7. The stock is now traded at around $125.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 157,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 80.54%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 194,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 490628.57%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $239.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 34,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 140,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC. The sale prices were between $1.86 and $4.96, with an estimated average price of $3.16.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $82.67 and $97.91, with an estimated average price of $92.61.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Wingstop Inc. The sale prices were between $116.33 and $145.83, with an estimated average price of $130.36.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $261.16 and $301.66, with an estimated average price of $280.69.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Limestone Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $11.98.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $180.3 and $214.08, with an estimated average price of $195.51.