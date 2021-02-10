Prudential Plc Buys SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Apple Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Prudential Plc (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudential Plc. As of 2020Q4, Prudential Plc owns 583 stocks with a total value of $18.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 29,086,878 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 360.06% SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 9,327,001 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.77% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 6,582,186 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,903,878 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,953,293 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.58%

Prudential Plc initiated holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 6,409,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudential Plc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.55. The stock is now traded at around $42.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 5,982,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudential Plc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 5,469,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudential Plc initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.19 and $89.7, with an estimated average price of $83.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,926,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,667,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 368,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 360.06%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 29,086,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 92.77%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 9,327,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 94.11%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 6,582,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 8975.06%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $804.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 113,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 29.94%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $46.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,025,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 8066.70%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $132.09, with an estimated average price of $115.43. The stock is now traded at around $148.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 175,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.4.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.66.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $73.01 and $87.73, with an estimated average price of $81.56.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.23 and $42.38, with an estimated average price of $36.71.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38.